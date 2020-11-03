Toastmasters club, members recognized

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Toast of WU, one of three Toastmasters clubs at Washington University in St. Louis, attained Toastmasters International’s president’s distinguished level, the highest performance level achievable.

Toastmasters is a professional development program in which members practice their public speaking, leadership and other skills in a supportive atmosphere.

In addition to the club achievement, Becky Jordan, application developer in Information Technology, was named St. Louis District 8 Toastmaster of the Year for 2019-2020. This recognizes an individual who actively participates in a variety of aspects of the district to make it a better organization.

Karen Leingang, application developer in Information Technology, earned the Distinguished Toastmaster title, which is the highest award Toastmasters International bestows on a member after completing numerous education projects and serving in multiple yearlong leadership roles.

Maureen Kleekamp, administrative assistant for Arts & Sciences Advancement, achieved the Triple Crown Award for completing a High Performance Leadership project along with three levels in the Toastmasters Pathways Presentation Mastery program.

In addition to Toast of WU, a combined North Campus and West Campus club, other chapters at Washington University are WUSTL Speaks, which serves the Danforth Campus; and WashU MedMasters, which serves the School of Medicine. More information is available here about Toastmasters, along with how to get involved with a campus group.