Yang receives grant to study topological quantum materials

Li Yang, professor of physics in Arts & Sciences, won a $421,080 grant from the U.S. Air Force Office of Scientific Research in support of a project titled “Nonlinear Infrared Light-Matter Interactions of Topological Quantum Materials.”