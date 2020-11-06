Yang receives grant to study topological quantum materials

Li Yang, professor of physics in Arts & Sciences, won a $421,080 grant from the U.S. Air Force Office of Scientific Research in support of a project titled “Nonlinear Infrared Light-Matter Interactions of Topological Quantum Materials.”
