Zhang joins team of computer scientists to improve security of cyberphysical systems

Ning Zhang, assistant professor of computer science and engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering, is joining a multi-institutional team of computer scientists to improve and balance the real-time predictability and security of cyberphysical systems (CPS) with a three-year $1.2 million grant from the National Science Foundation. Zhang is one of five co-investigators on the project, led by Thidapat (Tam) Chantem at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. Read more on the engineering website.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.