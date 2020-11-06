Zhang joins team of computer scientists to improve security of cyberphysical systems

Ning Zhang, assistant professor of computer science and engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering, is joining a multi-institutional team of computer scientists to improve and balance the real-time predictability and security of cyberphysical systems (CPS) with a three-year $1.2 million grant from the National Science Foundation. Zhang is one of five co-investigators on the project, led by Thidapat (Tam) Chantem at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. Read more on the engineering website.