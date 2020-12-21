Don receives award from pediatric radiology society

Steven Don, MD, associate professor of radiology and of pediatrics at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the 2020 Pioneer Award from the Society for Pediatric Radiology for his innovative work in the development of digital radiography and digital imaging. The Pioneer Award honors individuals who have advanced pediatric radiology through innovation, forethought and leadership.

Based in the university’s Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology, Don has worked to develop digital imaging for pediatric applications while minimizing potential harm by reducing radiation exposure. Early in his career, he developed an X-ray quality assurance tool simulating a newborn’s chest to determine the minimum radiation dose needed to radiograph a newborn without compromising image quality. The tool is now commercially available and is considered the industry standard.

