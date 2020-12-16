Equity and Inclusion Council releases community update

This week, the Washington University Equity and Inclusion Council released its first progress update tracking the council’s startup process in its first semester.

Chancellor Andrew D. Martin called for the council’s formation in June, charging it to create a process to build sustainable, lasting change on campus, informed by the comprehensive report and recommendations prepared by the university’s Commission on Diversity and Inclusion from 2015-17. The chancellor requested a report to the Board of Trustees in December.

When the council sat down to do the work, it quickly became clear that a report would first require clarity of common language, problem definition and data. That work is underway, but not complete. The community update is, instead, an account of the process and progress of establishing the council’s ongoing work. Learn more about that work and view the update.