Fitzpatrick named a Chan Zuckerberg Initiative Imaging Scientist

James Fitzpatrick, professor of neuroscience and of cell biology and physiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and director of the Washington University Center for Cellular Imaging (WUCCI), is one of 22 researchers worldwide named a Chan Zuckerberg Imaging Scientist by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

The selected imaging scientists will work at the interface of biology and microscopy hardware and software to help advance the imaging field and accelerate biomedical research.

As a part of the $1.2 million award, Fitzpatrick plans to improve imaging methods and expand the imaging center’s education and outreach activities. For example, he is working to combine multiple modes of microscopy with the goal of generating near-atomic resolution structures of biologically significant macromolecules at their natural location within cells and tissues.

