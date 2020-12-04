Fitzpatrick named a Chan Zuckerberg Initiative Imaging Scientist

James Fitzpatrick, professor of neuroscience and of cell biology and physiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and director of the Washington University Center for Cellular Imaging (WUCCI), is one of 22 researchers worldwide named a Chan Zuckerberg Imaging Scientist by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.
The selected imaging scientists will work at the interface of biology and microscopy hardware and software to help advance the imaging field and accelerate biomedical research.
As a part of the $1.2 million award, Fitzpatrick plans to improve imaging methods and expand the imaging center’s education and outreach activities. For example, he is working to combine multiple modes of microscopy with the goal of generating near-atomic resolution structures of biologically significant macromolecules at their natural location within cells and tissues.
Read more on the School of Medicine site.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.