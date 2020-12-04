Free vehicle inspections available

The Washington University Police Department and Parking & Transportation Services, in partnership with Woodard’s Automotive, again will offer free vehicle inspections to university students, faculty and staff.
People may bring their vehicle to Woodard’s Automotive, 7360 Forsyth Blvd. in University City, between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday from Dec. 7-18. Staff will check tire pressure, fluid levels, wipers, headlights and taillights.
For more information, contact Police Sgt. Geoff Himstedt at 314-935-5084 or geoff_himstedt@wustl.edu.
