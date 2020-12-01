Professors Emeriti meeting planned Dec. 14

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The university Society of Professors Emeriti group will hold its regular monthly meeting at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 14 via Zoom.

Judith W. Mann, curator of European Art to 1800 at the Saint Louis Art Museum, will discuss the work of artist Sebastiano Luciani, who first developed a formula for affixing pigment to stone surfaces. Mann also will examine other painters who advanced the work of Sebastiano.

Visit here to learn more about the organization. To RSVP for the meeting and get the Zoom link, contact Angela Potter.

The Society of Professors Emeriti comprises retired Washington University in St. Louis faculty members and retired administration officers who worked at the university for at least 10 years.