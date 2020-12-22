Roediger honored for leadership, research contributions

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The American Psychological Association has named Henry L. “Roddy” Roediger the recipient of its 2021 Award for Distinguished Scientific Contributions.

In addition, the Psychonomic Society has awarded Roediger the Clifford T. Morgan Distinguished Leadership Award.

Roediger, the James S. McDonnell Distinguished University Professor of Psychological & Brain Sciences in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, heads the Memory Lab, where he conducts research on human learning and memory.

The APA award is one of the association’s top honors, given to psychologists who have made distinguished theoretical or empirical contributions to basic research in psychology.

The Morgan award honors individuals for significant contributions to the field of cognitive psychology. Recipients have been in the field for more than 10 years and have demonstrated sustained leadership and service to the discipline.

Roediger’s research includes applying principles of cognitive psychology to improve educational practice; memory retrieval practice and retention; memory illusions and false memories; mnemonic techniques and people with exceptional memory abilities; and collective memory.