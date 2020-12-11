Student, alum win prestigious road safety award

LFR International, a nonprofit founded by Zach Eisner, a Washington University in St. Louis senior studying biomedical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering, and Peter Delaney, a 2018 Arts & Sciences alumnus, received the prestigious Prince Michael International Road Safety Award for its work in sub-Saharan Africa.
LFR International (LFR stands for Lay First Responder) establishes pre-hospital emergency care programs in nations without formal emergency services by training professional transportation providers to deliver emergency care; researching best practices in first aid education; and advocating for Good Samaritan laws.
The award is presented by Prince Michael of Kent for “exemplary achievement and innovation in improving road safety globally” and is the preeminent award for road safety internationally.
Earlier this year, Eisner won the Truman Scholarship. Delaney is currently a student at University of Michigan Medical School.
