The View From Here 12.2.20

Some 55 Bon Appetit cooks, servers and managers, including Torey Ray (pictured here in the Village kitchens), devoted their Thanksgiving to serving Washington University students who spent the holiday on campus. (Photo courtesy of Bon Appetit)
Students who stayed on campus for Thanksgiving 2020 did not go hungry. Bon Appetit roasted 350 turkey breasts and prepared 250 pounds of green beans, 200 pounds of Brussels sprouts, 250 pounds of mashed potatoes and 250 pounds of cornbread stuffing. Chefs also baked 800 dinner rolls and 1,800 mini desserts. (Photo courtesy of Bon Appetit)
Felicia Grogan (left) and Kara Wright enjoy some warmth and sunshine Nov. 6 while wearing masks and sitting apart in front of the East Building on the Medical Campus. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
A woman walks through Ellen S. Clark Hope Plaza on the Medical Campus on Nov. 6. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
The skyline of the Washington University Medical Campus is visible from Forest Park on an autumnal afternoon before the Thanksgiving break. (Photo: Devon Hill/Washington University)
