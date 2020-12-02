The View From Here 12.2.20

Students who stayed on campus for Thanksgiving 2020 did not go hungry. Bon Appetit roasted 350 turkey breasts and prepared 250 pounds of green beans, 200 pounds of Brussels sprouts, 250 pounds of mashed potatoes and 250 pounds of cornbread stuffing. Chefs also baked 800 dinner rolls and 1,800 mini desserts. (Photo courtesy of Bon Appetit)