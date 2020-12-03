Update on spring semester university-sponsored international travel

Washington University in St. Louis’ International Travel Oversight Committee recently updated international travel policies, which will extend through the upcoming spring 2021 semester.
To learn more, visit the university’s global page.
Washington University in St. Louis’ International Travel Oversight Committee recently updated international travel policies, which will extend through the upcoming spring 2021 semester.
To learn more, visit the university’s global page.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.