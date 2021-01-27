Brown School celebrates Black History Month

The Brown School is celebrating Black History Month in February with a series of video tributes to Black achievers and open classroom learning sessions.
Members of the university community contributed brief video tributes to explore well-known Black figures in history.
A series of open classroom discussions, which are free and open to the community, will explore topics including racism, history, entrepreneurship, the COVID-19 crisis and more. Session replays will be available on YouTube.
Black History Month is an annual celebration of achievements by African Americans and a time for recognizing their central role in U.S. history.
The national Black History Month 2021 theme, “Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity” explores the African diaspora and the spread of Black families across the United States.
For more, visit the Brown School’s Black History Month site.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.