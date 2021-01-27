Brown School celebrates Black History Month

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Brown School is celebrating Black History Month in February with a series of video tributes to Black achievers and open classroom learning sessions.

Members of the university community contributed brief video tributes to explore well-known Black figures in history.

A series of open classroom discussions, which are free and open to the community, will explore topics including racism, history, entrepreneurship, the COVID-19 crisis and more. Session replays will be available on YouTube.

Black History Month is an annual celebration of achievements by African Americans and a time for recognizing their central role in U.S. history.

The national Black History Month 2021 theme, “Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity” explores the African diaspora and the spread of Black families across the United States.

For more, visit the Brown School’s Black History Month site.