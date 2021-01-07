Center for Teaching and Learning launches

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Teaching Center and the Learning Center at Washington University in St. Louis have joined together as one academic unit known as the Center for Teaching and Learning.

The latest cutting-edge research into the best practices of both teaching and learning methods will be combined to support and provide training to faculty and students alike.

Learn more on the center’s website.