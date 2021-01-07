Center for Teaching and Learning launches

The Teaching Center and the Learning Center at Washington University in St. Louis have joined together as one academic unit known as the Center for Teaching and Learning.
The latest cutting-edge research into the best practices of both teaching and learning methods will be combined to support and provide training to faculty and students alike.
Learn more on the center’s website.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.