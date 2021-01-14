Center for the Humanities faculty fellows named

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Center for the Humanities in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis recently announced its 2021-22 cohort of faculty fellows.

Four of the cohort will be First Book Fellows, which provides extra workshopping time with external and internal readers to help prepare books for submission to a publisher.

The fellows are: Tazeen Ali, Peter Kastor, Abram Van Engen and Rhaisa Williams (fall 2021); and René Esparza, Paige McGinley, Casey O’Callaghan and Miguel Valerio (spring 2022).

Faculty fellows spend a semester in residence at the center, where they receive the workspace, resources and intellectual exchange needed to make great progress on their research projects and books in progress.

Learn more about the fellows and their projects on the Center for the Humanities site.