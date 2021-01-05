Faculty Achievement Award nominations sought

Nominations are being accepted for Washington University in St. Louis’ annual Faculty Achievement Awards, known as the Arthur Holly Compton Faculty Achievement Award and the Carl and Gerty Cori Faculty Achievement Award.

The Compton Award is given to a distinguished member of the faculty from one of the six Danforth Campus schools and the Cori Award to a faculty member from the School of Medicine. All full-time, active Washington University faculty members are eligible to receive the Faculty Achievement Award.

Any full-time, active member of the faculty may submit a nomination to the Faculty Achievement Awards Advisory Committee, which is co-chaired by Vijay Ramani, chair of the Faculty Senate Council and the Roma B. & Raymond H. Wittcoff Distinguished University Professor at the McKelvey School of Engineering, and Jennifer R. Smith, dean of the College of Arts & Sciences and professor of earth and planetary sciences.

The nomination packet should include: a nomination letter detailing the rationale for the nomination; the nominee’s curriculum vitae; and three supporting letters from individuals acquainted with the nominee’s contributions as a scholar/researcher and teacher.

Ideal candidates for the Faculty Achievement Award will show excellence in both the research and the service/teaching domains. While outstanding achievement in research and scholarship are weighed most heavily, the awardee must also show a strong record of service to the university and respected accomplishments in teaching, whether that be in the classroom, in mentoring or in other pedagogical capacities.

The deadline to submit nominations is Feb. 12.

Nominations are valid for three years and may be updated by the nominator. Nominations, supporting letters and the considerations of the Advisory Committee will be confidential.

Submit nominations and supporting letters in PDF format to Smith at jensmith@wustl.edu.

The committee will review nominations and make recommendations to Chancellor Andrew D. Martin. The awards were established by Chancellor Emeritus Mark S. Wrighton and the Faculty Senate Council in 1999.

The awardees will be announced in the spring. Typically, they receive their awards and give presentations of their scholarly work during a ceremony in the fall. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the timing and format of this year’s event hasn’t been determined. At the time of these presentations, the awardees each will receive a $5,000 honorarium.

