Gibson recognized by Academy of Science of South Africa

James L. Gibson, the Sidney W. Souers Professor of Government in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has been elected to the Academy of Science of South Africa as an honorary foreign associate.

In South Africa, Gibson holds the position of professor extraordinary in political science at Stellenbosch University. He has studied and written extensively about South African politics. Gibson’s three award-winning books — Overcoming Apartheid, Overcoming Historical Injustices and Overcoming Intolerance (co-authored with Amanda Gouws) — collectively trace the evolution of South Africa’s democracy in the post-apartheid era.

Honorary foreign associates are outstanding scientists and scholars, currently based in a foreign country, whose work has contributed significantly to science and scholarship in South Africa, which in turn has benefited the public. To qualify, associates must either have been born in South Africa or have performed a significant part of their work there.