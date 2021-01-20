Hlatshwayo Davis appointed to St. Louis City Board of Health

Matifadza Hlatshwayo Davis, MD, an instructor in medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been appointed to the City of St. Louis Board of Health. Her term concludes in February 2024.

As a member of the board, Hlatshwayo Davis will help advise the St. Louis City Department of Health on programs of essential public health, including COVID-19 pandemic response, communicable disease mitigation, and health and racial justice.

An infectious diseases specialist, Hlatshwayo Davis is also a co-chair of the St. Louis branch of Fast-Track Cities, a global partnership of cities, municipalities and international AIDS organizations dedicated to ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic. Fast-Track Cities St. Louis has committed to a goal of reaching zero new HIV infections and zero AIDS-related deaths in the St. Louis region by 2030.

