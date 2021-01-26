Holehouse receives grant for protein analysis

Alex Holehouse, assistant professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics at the School of Medicine, received a one-year $91,539 grant from Dewpoint Therapeutics for his research titled “Bioinformatic tools for the analysis of phase separating proteins.”
