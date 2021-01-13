Infectious diseases organization honors five faculty

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Five faculty members at the School of Medicine have been elected fellows of the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA). They are Ernie-Paul Barrette, MD, Jeffrey Henderson, MD, PhD, Stephen Liang, MD, and Hilary Reno, MD, PhD, all associate professors of medicine in the Department of Medicine’s Division of Infectious Diseases; and David Hunstad, MD, director of the infectious diseases division in the Department of Pediatrics.

The IDSA honored a total of 181 physicians and scientists as fellows this year. Fellowship in IDSA is considered among the highest honors in the field of infectious diseases.

Read more on the School of Medicine site.