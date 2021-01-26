Kinch receives grant for clinical data work

Michael S. Kinch, associate vice chancellor and director of the Centers for Research Innovation in Biotechnology and Drug Discovery, and professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics at the School of Medicine,, received a one-year $280,385 grant from Arnold Ventures for his research titled “CDEK: Clinical Data Experience Knowledge-base.”
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.