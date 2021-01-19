Postdoc Peer Mentorship Program launches

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A new program has launched at Washington University to support principal investigators and their postdoctoral researchers.

The Postdoc Peer Mentorship Program is accepting applications for those who wish to be mentors and for those who would like a mentor on both the Danforth and Medical campuses. The application deadline is Feb. 1.

The Office of Postdoctoral Affairs helped to develop the program, and mentors also can earn a leadership credential and certificate.

Learn more and review the application online.