Postdoc Peer Mentorship Program launches

A new program has launched at Washington University to support principal investigators and their postdoctoral researchers.
The Postdoc Peer Mentorship Program is accepting applications for those who wish to be mentors and for those who would like a mentor on both the Danforth and Medical campuses. The application deadline is Feb. 1.
The Office of Postdoctoral Affairs helped to develop the program, and mentors also can earn a leadership credential and certificate.
Learn more and review the application online.
