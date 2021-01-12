Sinopoli named IEEE Fellow

Bruno Sinopoli, the Das Family Distinguished Professor and chair of the Preston M. Green Department of Electrical & Systems Engineering in the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, has been named an IEEE Fellow of the Class of 2021.
The IEEE Fellow is one of the most prestigious honors of the IEEE, a technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology, and is bestowed upon a limited number of senior members who have contributed to advancing or applying engineering, science and technology that brings significant value to society. Sinopoli was selected for his contributions to networked and secure control systems.
Sinopoli’s research focuses on robust and resilient design of cyber-physical systems, networked and distributed control systems, distributed interference in networks, smart infrastructures, wireless sensor and actuator networks, cloud computing, adaptive video streaming applications and energy systems.
Read more on the engineering website.
