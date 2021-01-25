The View From Here 01.25.21

The exterior of the newly constructed addition to McKelvey Hall, which will house the McKelvey School of Engineering’s Department of Computer Science & Engineering, is seen Jan. 13. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
A new common space on the second floor of the new McKelvey Hall, the Judith Hood McKelvey Commons, awaits visitors Jan. 13. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
While finishing touches are still being completed on McKelvey Hall, one early occupant starts to get settled in Jan. 13. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Construction crews continue to work on the east end of the Danforth Campus Jan. 13. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
International scholar Haocheng Qin won grand prize in the Office of International Students and Scholars Photo Contest for his photo, titled, “Lunch Time in Hard Days.” See all of the submissions.
