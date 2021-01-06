The View From Here – Editors’ Picks 2020

Washington University in St. Louis photographers — such as Joe Angeles and James Byard in Public Affairs, and Matt Miller in Medical Public Affairs — are active on campus and across the region, capturing the work and activities of our faculty, staff, students and community. But in 2020, they not only witnessed the university’s world turn upside down, they experienced it, too — wearing masks and capturing socially distanced images while being embedded in our partner hospitals, our academic halls, even our homes. In these images of a year like no other, we see themes of isolation, empowerment and hope. We also see reflections of ourselves. Here are just a few of the editors’ picks.