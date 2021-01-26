WashU’s French Connexions named French Embassy Center of Excellence

The French Connexions Cultural Center at Washington University in St. Louis has been elected to the Centers of Excellence of the Embassy of France.

Currently housed at 22 major U.S. research universities, the Centers of Excellence support the French Embassy’s presence in the academic world, enabling the embassy to share experience, develop trans-Atlantic relationships and reflect upon the influence of French on U.S. campuses. Members receive both annual financial support and project-based support to fund a wide variety of activities.

French Connexions was launched by founding director Lionel Cuillé, teaching professor of French in the Department of Romance Languages & Literatures in Arts & Sciences. The center aims to promote student interest in France, the French language and francophone culture and literature. It will be formally welcomed into the Centers of Excellence at the network’s February meeting.

For more information about the Centers of Excellence, visit frenchhighereducation.org. For more information about French Connexions, visit the group on Facebook.