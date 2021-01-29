Whittemore House offers curbside to-go lunches

This semester, the Whittemore House is offering curbside lunch options from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays for both members and nonmembers. The focus will be on smaller, themed menus.
Place an order online, call 314-935-5209 or email customerservice@whittemorehouse.org. More information on the lunches as well as upcoming member-only specials is available on the Whittemore House website.
