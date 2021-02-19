THE RECORD

Apply for SPORE in Leukemia grants

Applications are now being accepted for the Specialized Programs of Research Excellence (SPORE) in Leukemia Career Enhancement Program and the Developmental Research Program, under principal investigator Daniel Link, MD, at the School of Medicine. Those interested should apply by April 30.

For more information, visit the Siteman Cancer Center website, or contact Brittni Cannella, SPORE program administrative coordinator, or Nancy Reidelberger, SPORE program administrator.

Applicants for the Career Enhancement Program must be junior faculty members without an RO1 or equivalent grant, or senior postdoctoral fellows who have a written commitment from their department chair indicating promotion to instructor or assistant professor by the time of the award.

For the Developmental Research Program, preference is given to junior faculty or established investigators with a new translational leukemia research focus. However, all faculty members are eligible. Senior postdoctoral fellows also are eligible if they have a written commitment from their department chair indicating promotion to instructor or assistant professor by the time of the award.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Apply for SPORE in Leukemia grants

Curating the teaching gallery

Becker Library offers COVID-19 resource list

Notables

Glenn a finalist for Campus Safety Director of the Year award

Weisensee receives NSF CAREER Award

Imoukhuede, Payne named AIMBE Fellows

Obituaries

Lawrence Coben, emeritus associate professor of neurology, 94

Dorothy Elliott, former assistant director of Ervin Scholars Program, 84

Luis Glaser, former head of biological chemistry department, 88

Research Wire

Postdoctoral scholar receives NIH fellowship award

Wang receives grant to study volatiles in early solar system

Mechanism behind heartbeat regulation, heart function uncovered

The View From Here

2.15.21

2.1.21

1.25.21

Washington People

Eric W. Carson

Jack Kirkland

Tim Portlock

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20