Apply for SPORE in Leukemia grants

Applications are now being accepted for the Specialized Programs of Research Excellence (SPORE) in Leukemia Career Enhancement Program and the Developmental Research Program, under principal investigator Daniel Link, MD, at the School of Medicine. Those interested should apply by April 30.

For more information, visit the Siteman Cancer Center website, or contact Brittni Cannella, SPORE program administrative coordinator, or Nancy Reidelberger, SPORE program administrator.

Applicants for the Career Enhancement Program must be junior faculty members without an RO1 or equivalent grant, or senior postdoctoral fellows who have a written commitment from their department chair indicating promotion to instructor or assistant professor by the time of the award.

For the Developmental Research Program, preference is given to junior faculty or established investigators with a new translational leukemia research focus. However, all faculty members are eligible. Senior postdoctoral fellows also are eligible if they have a written commitment from their department chair indicating promotion to instructor or assistant professor by the time of the award.