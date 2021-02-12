THE RECORD

Becker Library offers COVID-19 resource list

The university’s Bernard Becker Medical Library has compiled a COVID-19 resource guide, which includes information on the COVID-19 vaccine and its development as well as a list of vaccine preregistration sites for community members in the St. Louis region.

