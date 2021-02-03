Boschert receives award from laboratory animal science association

Kenneth R. Boschert, DVM, associate director of the Division of Comparative Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the Charles A. Griffin Award from the American Association for Laboratory Animal Science. The award recognizes those in veterinary medicine who have demonstrated ethical scientific or technological advancements in humane experimentation or improved animal care practices.

Boschert is noted for creating and moderating a popular computer network called CompMed for the association’s 12,000 members. Originally, he started a version of the network at Washington University in 1992, three years after he joined the School of Medicine as an associate veterinarian. The network’s popularity prompted Boschert to move CompMed to the association in 1997. Boschert’s platform connects professionals in academia, government research and private businesses who work with laboratory animals in biomedical research.

