Cote named a National Academy of Inventors senior member

Cote

Pathologist Richard J. Cote, MD, the Edward Mallinckrodt Professor and head of the Department of Pathology & Immunology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been elected a senior member of the National Academy of Inventors. A cancer specialist, Cote has developed tools for analyzing tumor cells and predicting disease progression and response to therapy.

The distinction honors people who have demonstrated remarkable innovation, producing technologies that have had, or aspire to have, real impact on the welfare of society. Senior members also must have demonstrated substantial training and mentoring of the next generation of inventors, and have provided leadership to advance inventorship within their academic institutions.

Read more on the School of Medicine site.