Curating the teaching gallery

The Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum’s Teaching Gallery is now accepting exhibition proposals for fall 2021.

The gallery is dedicated to displaying works from the collection that have direct connections to Washington University in St. Louis courses. University faculty are invited to attend a virtual information session from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19. Kim Broker, associate registrar; Meredith Lehman, head of museum education; and Meredith Malone, associate curator, will provide an overview of the program and answer faculty questions. The session is free, but registration is required.

For more information, visit the museum website.