Faculty receive grant for heart health research

Weikai Li, associate professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics at the School of Medicine, along with Michael J. Greenberg, assistant professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics, and Michael L. Gross, professor of chemistry in Arts & Sciences, and of immunology and of medicine at the School of Medicine, received a three-year $750,000 grant from American Heart Association for their research titled “Interdisciplinary structural studies of iron homeostasis in cardiovascular health.”
