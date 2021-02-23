THE RECORD

Flags lowered in memory of Americans who died of COVID-19

The U.S. and university flags over Brookings Hall are lowered to half-staff until sunset Friday, Feb. 26, in memory of the more than 500,000 Americans who have died of COVID-19 during the pandemic.

Read the presidential proclamation.

