The U.S. and university flags over Brookings Hall are lowered to half-staff until sunset Friday, Feb. 26, in memory of the more than 500,000 Americans who have died of COVID-19 during the pandemic.
Read the presidential proclamation.
Flags lowered in memory of Americans who died of COVID-19
Emergency communication system test planned March 4
Cote named a National Academy of Inventors senior member
Kastor featured on C-SPAN’s ‘Lectures in History’
Glenn a finalist for Campus Safety Director of the Year award
Lawrence Coben, emeritus associate professor of neurology, 94
Dorothy Elliott, former assistant director of Ervin Scholars Program, 84
Luis Glaser, former head of biological chemistry department, 88
Postdoctoral scholar receives NIH fellowship award
Wang receives grant to study volatiles in early solar system
Mechanism behind heartbeat regulation, heart function uncovered
