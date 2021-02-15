Immune therapies for heart disease aim of international research network Washington University researchers part of team probing inflammation after heart attack Inflammatory cells are visible as colored areas in this PET scan of a person’s torso, with brighter colors indicating denser cell clusters. A bright spot on the heart indicates that inflammatory cells are clustered around a site that has lost blood supply, causing a heart attack. An international team of researchers, including scientists at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has formed a network to study the role of inflammation in heart disease, with a goal of finding new therapies to improve recovery after heart attacks. (Image: Yongjian Liu, Robert Gropler and Kory Lavine)