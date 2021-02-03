Joe elected president of SSWR

Sean Joe, the Benjamin E. Youngdahl Professor of Social Development at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, has been elected president of the Society for Social Work and Research (SSWR).

The Society for Social Work and Research was founded in 1994 as a free-standing organization dedicated to the advancement of social work research. SSWR works collaboratively with other organizations that are committed to improving support for research among social workers. Members include faculty in schools of social work and other professional schools; research staff in public and private agencies; and master’s and doctoral students.

Joe is a nationally recognized scholar on suicidal behavior among Black Americans, and he is expanding the evidence base for effective practice with Black boys and young men. His research focuses on Black adolescents’ mental health service use patterns; the role of religion in Black suicidal behavior; salivary biomarkers for suicidal behavior; and the development of father-focused, family-based interventions to prevent urban African American adolescent males from engaging in multiple forms of self-destructive behaviors.

