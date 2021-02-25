THE RECORD

Join the Green Cup competition in March

The Green Cup is an annual competition to reduce energy use, and typically is focused on Washington University’s residential colleges.

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the competition is virtual and is open to faculty, staff and students. It will run March 1-31. Learn more and create or join a team on the sustainability website.  

