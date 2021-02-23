Kastor featured on C-SPAN’s ‘Lectures in History’

Peter Kastor, the Samuel K. Eddy Professor and chair of history in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, recently was featured on C-SPAN’s “Lectures in History.”

Kastor

The program, which airs Saturday evenings, features prominent academics from around the United States lecturing on significant topics in American history. Kastor’s talk, titled “First Ladies’ Memoirs,” debuted Jan. 13 and explored memoirs by Sarah Polk, wife of the 11th president, James K. Polk, and Michelle Obama, among others — as well as how such memoirs typically differ from those written by presidents.

This is Kastor’s second appearance on ‘Lectures in History’. To watch the new episode online, visit c-span.org or download the podcast here.