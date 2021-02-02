Law and policy series lineup announced

The Washington University in St. Louis School of Law’s Public Interest Law & Policy Speakers Series spring lineup kicks off Thursday, Feb. 4, with a lecture by Gregory Magarian, the Thomas and Karole Greene Professor of Law, titled “The First Amendment and the Mess We’re In: From the Streets to the Cloud.”

Magarian, a renowned First Amendment expert, will address protests, insurrection, private cancellation and other related constitutional concerns.

On Tuesday, Feb. 9, Judge Robert L. Wilkins, of the District of Columbia U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, will present “My Family’s Journey From Slave to Citizen,” as part of the School of Law’s celebration of Black History Month and Judicial Appreciation Month.

The annual series features nationally and internationally recognized lawyers, authors, academics, and policy makers with expertise in public interest law and policy. The interdisciplinary series brings to Washington University prominent experts in such areas as civil rights, racial justice, capital punishment, international human rights, and government public policy.

The series is now in its 22nd year. Each program is free and open to the public. All events will be on Zoom unless otherwise noted.

For a full list of events and to register, visit the law website.