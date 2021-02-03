McKay elected president of AASWSW, Cunningham-Williams inducted as fellow

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Mary McKay, the Neidorff Family and Centene Corporation Dean of the Brown School, has been elected incoming president of the American Academy of Social Work and Social Welfare (AASWSW), and Renee Cunningham-Williams, associate professor at the Brown School, was inducted as an academy fellow.

AASWSW is an honorific society of distinguished scholars and practitioners dedicated to achieving excellence in the field of social work and social welfare.

“As I take up the mantle of president from my friend and colleague Dean Sarah Gehlert, professor at the Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work, I will strive to uphold the mission and vision of this institution,” McKay said.

Cunningham-Williams is a leading expert in the epidemiology and comorbidity of problem gambling, substance use and abuse, and mental and behavioral health, particularly among African-American youth and emerging adults.

This year’s virtual AASWSW new fellows induction ceremony was held Jan. 22. For more information, visit the Brown School’s site.