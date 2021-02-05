Mechanism behind heartbeat regulation, heart function uncovered

Jianmin Cui, professor of biomedical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering, and Po wei (Billy) Kang, an MD/PhD student at the School of Medicine who conducts research in Cui’s lab, led an international team that revealed new details on how two biomolecules modulate opening and closing of the KCNQ1 potassium channel. This channel is important for proper heart function and regulating heartbeat, which ranges from about 60-100 beats per minute in a normal adult.

Their results were published earlier this winter. Read more on the engineering website.