THE RECORD

Novack honored with Visionary Award

Novack

Rabbi Hershey Novack of Chabad at Washington University in St. Louis has been selected as the 2021 recipient of the Visionary Award by JProSTL, the professional sector of the Jewish Federation of St. Louis.

Novack is co-director of the Chabad center and serves as senior campus rabbi at the university. He is also on the board of Jewish Family Services and chair of the WashU Interfaith Campus Ministries Association.

JProSTL held a virtual celebration for Novack and others in the St. Louis Jewish community Jan. 28. University alumni, parents and friends attended the online event.

