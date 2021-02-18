Postdoctoral scholar receives NIH fellowship award

Samantha Kirstin Barrick, a postdoctoral scholar in biochemistry and molecular biophysics and in the laboratory of Michael J. Greenberg at the School of Medicine, received a three-year $208,182 fellowship award from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for her research titled “Multiscale investigation of cardiomyopathy-associated mutations in metavinculin.”