The importance of self-screening for COVID-19

By Tom Malkowicz and Anne Davis Cleary

In this video, Washington University in St. Louis’ Cheri LeBlanc, MD, executive director of Habif Health and Wellness Center, and Steven Lawrence, MD, associate professor of medicine, share reasons why self-screening for COVID -19 is so important before visiting campus. The self-screen health form, in addition to masking, physical distancing and avoiding large gatherings, is one of the public health measures the university is taking to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Because we all want to do what we can to keep our community safe. Because we care. Because we are WashU. For more information, visit because.wustl.edu.

