The importance of self-screening for COVID-19

In this video, Washington University in St. Louis’ Cheri LeBlanc, MD, executive director of Habif Health and Wellness Center, and Steven Lawrence, MD, associate professor of medicine, share reasons why self-screening for COVID -19 is so important before visiting campus. The self-screen health form, in addition to masking, physical distancing and avoiding large gatherings, is one of the public health measures the university is taking to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Because we all want to do what we can to keep our community safe. Because we care. Because we are WashU. For more information, visit because.wustl.edu.
