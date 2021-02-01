Campus & Community The View From Here 2.1.21 February 1, 2021February 1, 2021 Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) A person walks by the Francis Olympic Field on a snowy day Jan. 27. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University) A student bicycles back to the South 40 during a snowfall Jan. 27. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University) Snow falls on the clock tower on the South 40 on Jan. 27. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University) A snowy day on the Danforth Campus Jan. 28. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University) Snow falls Jan. 27 on the Olympic rings sculpture, commemorating St. Louis’ role as an international Olympic city. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University) A day after a snowfall, a snowman sits near Brookings Hall Jan. 28. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University) A snowy day at Tyson Research Center, the environmental field station for Washington University, on Jan. 27. (Photo: Tom Malkowicz/Washington University) Snow covers the solar panels at Tyson Research Center, the environmental field station for Washington University, on Jan. 27. (Photo: Tom Malkowicz/Washington University) Snow blankets the ground (and a birdhouse) at Tyson Research Center, the environmental field station for Washington University, on Jan. 27. (Photo: Tom Malkowicz/Washington University)
