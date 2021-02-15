THE RECORD

The View from Here 2.15.21

Brookings Hall at dusk
Brookings Hall and Tisch Park are seen at dusk Jan. 13. (Photo courtesy of Facilities Planning And Management)
Hillman Hall
Hillman Hall is aglow at dusk Jan. 13. (Photo courtesy of Facilities Planning And Management)
Francis Olympic Field
Francis Olympic Field at dusk Jan. 13. (Photo courtesy of Facilities Planning And Management)
COVID-19 data input
Laura Benoist, associate director of the McDonnell International Scholars Academy, volunteers to input data earlier this month involving recipients of the COVID-19 vaccine on the Medical Campus. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
panel on health innovation
Peter Boumgarden (top left), professor at Olin Business School, and Michael Kinch, associate vice chancellor (top right), join others Feb. 2 in a health care innovation panel discussion.
COVID-19 vaccine
Registered nurse Angie Viehl (left) gives a COVID-19 vaccine earlier this month on the Medical Campus to Kori Hughes, who works at a wellness center. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
Graham Chapel
The sun sets over Graham Chapel and the rest of the Danforth Campus on Jan. 13. (Photo courtesy of Facilities Planning And Management)
