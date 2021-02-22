The View From Here 2.22.21

snow in Brookings Quadrangle
Brookings Hall and the snow-covered Quadrangle are seen through the central arch of the Ridgley Hall arcade on Feb. 17. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
snow on campus
A student walks on a snowy day Feb. 17 in front of Wrighton Hall. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Risograph Workshop work
Sam Fox adunct lecturer Dan Zettwoch (right) talks with Cydney Cherepak about her Risograph prints during the MFA-IVC Risograph Workshop on Feb. 21. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
Brookings Hall under construction
Brookings Hall is under construction around 1901. Monday, Feb. 22, marks the day that the university’s charter was signed in 1853. (Photo: Washington University Archives)
Risograph Workshop
Graduate student Kruttika Susarla places a color drum in a storage container Feb. 21 during the MFA-IVC Risograph Workshop in the printmaking studio. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
Chancellor Andrew D. Martin presented the State of the University address, recorded in Edison Theatre, on Feb. 16. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
