The View From Here 2.22.21

Latest from the Record
Announcements
Apply for SPORE in Leukemia grants
Notables
Glenn a finalist for Campus Safety Director of the Year award
Weisensee receives NSF CAREER Award
Obituaries
Lawrence Coben, emeritus associate professor of neurology, 94
Dorothy Elliott, former assistant director of Ervin Scholars Program, 84
Luis Glaser, former head of biological chemistry department, 88
Research Wire
Postdoctoral scholar receives NIH fellowship award
Wang receives grant to study volatiles in early solar system
Mechanism behind heartbeat regulation, heart function uncovered
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.