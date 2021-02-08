Tune in to chancellor’s State of the University address

Chancellor Andrew D. Martin will give his first annual State of the University address at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16.

He will provide an update on the university’s progress during the past year and offer opportunities for further conversation with administrative leaders. The university community can watch the presentation live online.

After his remarks, attendees can join breakout sessions with university leaders on topics including academic distinction, the COVID-19 response, the commitment to St. Louis, racial equity and more. Select a session and submit questions by Friday, Feb. 12.