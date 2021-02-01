Wanzo wins Society for Cinema and Media Studies award

Rebecca Wanzo, chair and professor of women, gender and sexuality studies in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has won the Katherine Singer Kovács Book Award for outstanding scholarship in cinema and media studies from the Society for Cinema and Media Studies (SCMS).

Wanzo was recognized for her book “The Content of Our Caricature: African American Comic Art and Political Belonging” (2020), which traces the history of racial caricature and the ways that Black cartoonists have turned this visual grammar on its head.

Founded in 1959, the SCMS is the leading scholarly organization in the United States dedicated to promoting a broad understanding of film, television and related media through research and teaching grounded in the contemporary humanities tradition. Membership includes more than 3,000 scholars housed at more than 500 institutions across 38 countries.