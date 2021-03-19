THE RECORD

Apply to join Danforth Staff Council

The Danforth Staff Council, which works with the administration to address staff concerns, is accepting applications for new members.

The application deadline has been extended; those interested should apply by Friday, March 26. Newly selected members will serve a two-year term beginning July 1.

The council held its spring town hall meeting March 15. View a recording of the session, learn more about the council’s work and complete the brief application on the staff council’s website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Apply to join Danforth Staff Council

Thurtene to host virtual art showcase, benefit to support Tent Mission STL

Big Ideas program seeks applications

Notables

Medical student receives fellowship to study skin microbiome, diseases

Hendrix named 3×3 Educator of the Year

Wysession receives award for science literacy work

Obituaries

Leah C. Lorendo, adjunct instructor in engineering, 66

Lawrence Coben, emeritus associate professor of neurology, 94

Dorothy Elliott, former assistant director of Ervin Scholars Program, 84

Research Wire

Mathematician Frankel receives NSF CAREER Award

Bowman receives grant to study Alzheimer’s disease

Bai receives NSF CAREER Award

The View From Here

2.22.21

2.15.21

2.1.21

Washington People

Barbara Kunkel: Prolific researcher, exceptional educator

Eric W. Carson

Jack Kirkland

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20