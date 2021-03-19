Apply to join Danforth Staff Council

The Danforth Staff Council, which works with the administration to address staff concerns, is accepting applications for new members.
The application deadline has been extended; those interested should apply by Friday, March 26. Newly selected members will serve a two-year term beginning July 1.
The council held its spring town hall meeting March 15. View a recording of the session, learn more about the council’s work and complete the brief application on the staff council’s website.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.